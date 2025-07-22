Function defined by an integral Let ƒ(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ (t ― 1)¹⁵ (t―2)⁹ dt .
(c) For what values of 𝓍 does ƒ have local minima? Local maxima?
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ cos² 8θ dθ
∫₋π^π cos² 𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Sketch the graph of the integrand and shade the region whose net area you have found.
∫₀⁵ (𝓍²―9) d𝓍
Given the definite integral F(x)=∫1220x(h4+h563h)dh, find the derivative F′(x).