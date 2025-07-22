Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, such as sin²(x) + cos²(x) = 1, and double angle formulas. These identities are essential for simplifying integrals involving sin²(x) and cos²(x), allowing for easier evaluation. Recommended video: 7:17 7:17 Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and using trigonometric identities to simplify the integrand. For integrals involving cos²(θ), applying the identity cos²(θ) = (1 + cos(2θ))/2 can transform the integral into a more manageable form. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals