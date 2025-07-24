Limits with integrals Evaluate the following limits.
lim ∫₂ˣ eᵗ² dt
𝓍→2 ---------------
𝓍 ― 2
Master Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Limits with integrals Evaluate the following limits.
lim ∫₂ˣ eᵗ² dt
𝓍→2 ---------------
𝓍 ― 2
Function defined by an integral Let ƒ(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ (t ― 1)¹⁵ (t―2)⁹ dt .
(c) For what values of 𝓍 does ƒ have local minima? Local maxima?
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ cos² 8θ dθ
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π^π cos² 𝓍 d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) Suppose ƒ is a negative increasing function, for 𝓍 > 0 . Then the area function A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt is a decreasing function of 𝓍 .
Given the definite integral F(x)=∫1220x(h4+h563h)dh, find the derivative F′(x).