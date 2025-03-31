Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
6:10 minutes
Problem 3.7.39
Textbook Question
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
y = 2 sin(πx – y), (1,0)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, verify that the point (1, 0) is on the curve by substituting x = 1 and y = 0 into the equation y = 2 sin(πx - y). Check if the left-hand side equals the right-hand side.
To find the tangent line, we need the derivative of the function. Differentiate the equation y = 2 sin(πx - y) implicitly with respect to x. Remember to apply the chain rule and implicit differentiation.
Solve the resulting equation for dy/dx, which represents the slope of the tangent line at any point (x, y) on the curve.
Substitute the point (1, 0) into the expression for dy/dx to find the slope of the tangent line at this specific point.
The normal line is perpendicular to the tangent line. Use the negative reciprocal of the tangent slope to find the slope of the normal line. Then, use the point-slope form of a line equation to write the equations of both the tangent and normal lines at the point (1, 0).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Point Verification on a Curve
To verify that a given point is on a curve, substitute the point's coordinates into the curve's equation. If the equation holds true, the point lies on the curve. For the equation y = 2 sin(πx - y), substitute x = 1 and y = 0 to check if the left side equals the right side.
11:41
Summary of Curve Sketching
Tangent Line to a Curve
The tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. To find the tangent line, calculate the derivative of the curve's equation to determine the slope at the given point, then use the point-slope form of a line to write the equation of the tangent line.
Normal Line to a Curve
The normal line to a curve at a given point is perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. To find the normal line, first determine the slope of the tangent line, then use the negative reciprocal of this slope for the normal line. Apply the point-slope form using the given point to write the equation of the normal line.
