Point Verification on a Curve To verify that a given point is on a curve, substitute the point's coordinates into the curve's equation. If the equation holds true, the point lies on the curve. For the equation y = 2 sin(πx - y), substitute x = 1 and y = 0 to check if the left side equals the right side. Recommended video: 11:41 11:41 Summary of Curve Sketching

Tangent Line to a Curve The tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. To find the tangent line, calculate the derivative of the curve's equation to determine the slope at the given point, then use the point-slope form of a line to write the equation of the tangent line. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines