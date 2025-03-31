Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
4:16 minutes
Problem 3.7.33
Textbook Question
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
x²y² = 9, (–1,3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, verify that the point (-1, 3) is on the curve by substituting x = -1 and y = 3 into the equation x²y² = 9. Calculate (-1)²(3)² and check if it equals 9.
To find the tangent line, start by differentiating the equation x²y² = 9 implicitly with respect to x. Use the product rule and chain rule to differentiate both sides.
After differentiating, solve for dy/dx to find the slope of the tangent line at the point (-1, 3). Substitute x = -1 and y = 3 into the derivative to find the specific slope at that point.
Use the point-slope form of a line, y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope found in the previous step and (x₁, y₁) is the point (-1, 3), to write the equation of the tangent line.
To find the normal line, use the fact that the slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the slope of the tangent line. Substitute this new slope and the point (-1, 3) into the point-slope form to find the equation of the normal line.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of functions that are not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In the equation x²y² = 9, both x and y are intertwined, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx, which is essential for determining the slope of the tangent line at a given point.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Tangent Line
A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the curve at that point. For the curve x²y² = 9 at the point (-1, 3), the tangent line can be found using the derivative obtained through implicit differentiation.
Recommended video:
Normal Line
A normal line to a curve at a given point is perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. The slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the slope of the tangent line. Once the slope of the tangent line is determined, the normal line can be calculated, providing insight into the geometric properties of the curve at the specified point.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Finding The Implicit Derivative with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice