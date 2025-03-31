Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of functions that are not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In the equation x²y² = 9, both x and y are intertwined, requiring implicit differentiation to find dy/dx, which is essential for determining the slope of the tangent line at a given point. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Tangent Line A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the curve at that point. For the curve x²y² = 9 at the point (-1, 3), the tangent line can be found using the derivative obtained through implicit differentiation. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines