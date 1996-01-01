9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
c. The position at t=5
c. The position at t=5
Position, displacement, and distance A projectile is launched vertically from the ground at t=0, and its velocity in flight (in m/s) is given by v(t)=20−10t. Find the position, displacement, and distance traveled after t seconds, for 0≤t≤4.
b. The distance traveled between t=0 and t=5
d. A piecewise function for s(t)
Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by
R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)
2 if t> 0 (cruising)
a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.
2–3. Displacement, distance, and position Consider an object moving along a line with the following velocities and initial positions. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
d. Determine the position function s(t) using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorem 6.1). Check your answer by finding the position function using the antiderivative method.
v(t) = 12t²-30t+12, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 3; s(0)=1
Flow rates in the Spokane River The daily discharge of the Spokane River as it flows through Spokane, Washington, in April and June is modeled by the functions
r1(t) = 0.25t²+37.46t+722.47 (April) and
r2(t) = 0.90t²−69.06t+2053.12 (June), where the discharge is measured in millions of cubic feet per day, and t=0 corresponds to the beginning of the first day of the month (see figure).
a. Determine the total amount of water that flows through Spokane in April (30 days).
c. The Spokane River flows out of Lake Coeur d’Alene, which contains approximately 0.67mi³ of water. Determine the percentage of Lake Coeur d’Alene’s volume that flows through Spokane in April and June.