Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linearization Linearization is a method used to approximate a function near a given point using its tangent line. It involves finding the linear function that best approximates the original function at a specific point, typically where the function and its derivative are easy to evaluate. This technique simplifies complex functions into linear ones, making calculations more manageable. Recommended video: 07:17 07:17 Linearization

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. It is a fundamental concept in calculus used to find the slope of the tangent line at any point on the function. For linearization, the derivative is crucial as it provides the slope of the tangent line, which is used to construct the linear approximation. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives