Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Approximation Linear approximation is a method used to estimate the value of a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. For a function f(x), the linear approximation at x = a is given by f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This technique is particularly useful for simplifying complex functions near a specific point, often x = 0. Recommended video: 07:17 07:17 Linearization

Binomial Expansion The binomial expansion is a way of expressing powers of binomials, such as (1 + x)ᵏ, as a series. For small values of x, the expansion can be approximated by the first few terms, often just 1 + kx for linear approximation. This simplification is useful for estimating the behavior of functions like (1 - x)⁶ near x = 0. Recommended video: 07:01 07:01 Integrals Involving Natural Logs: Substitution