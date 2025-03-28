Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
1:43 minutes
Problem 3.9.14a
Textbook Question
Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.
a. f(x) = (1 − x)⁶
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function f(x) = (1 - x)⁶ and recognize that it is in the form of (1 + x)ᵏ with k = 6 and x replaced by -x.
Apply the linear approximation formula (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to the function. Here, substitute x with -x and k with 6.
The linear approximation becomes: (1 - x)⁶ ≈ 1 + 6(-x).
Simplify the expression: 1 + 6(-x) becomes 1 - 6x.
Thus, the linear approximation for f(x) = (1 - x)⁶ near x = 0 is f(x) ≈ 1 - 6x.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Linear Approximation
Linear approximation is a method used to estimate the value of a function near a given point using the tangent line at that point. For a function f(x), the linear approximation at x = a is given by f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This technique is particularly useful for simplifying complex functions near a specific point, often x = 0.
Recommended video:
07:17
Linearization
Binomial Expansion
The binomial expansion is a way of expressing powers of binomials, such as (1 + x)ᵏ, as a series. For small values of x, the expansion can be approximated by the first few terms, often just 1 + kx for linear approximation. This simplification is useful for estimating the behavior of functions like (1 - x)⁶ near x = 0.
Recommended video:
07:01
Integrals Involving Natural Logs: Substitution
Function Behavior Near Zero
Understanding the behavior of functions near zero involves analyzing how the function changes as x approaches zero. This often involves using approximations or expansions to simplify the function, making it easier to evaluate or estimate. For f(x) = (1 - x)⁶, using linear approximation helps predict its value when x is close to zero.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules
Related Videos
Related Practice