Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions like y = 2x / (x² − 1), the domain excludes values that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined. In this case, x² − 1 = 0 when x = ±1, so the domain is all real numbers except x = ±1. Recommended video: 5:10 5:10 Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Limits and Asymptotes Limits help determine the behavior of a function as it approaches a particular point or infinity. Vertical asymptotes occur where the function approaches infinity, typically where the denominator is zero. Horizontal asymptotes describe the function's behavior as x approaches infinity. For y = 2x / (x² − 1), vertical asymptotes are at x = ±1, and the horizontal asymptote is y = 0, as the degree of the denominator is greater than the numerator. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist