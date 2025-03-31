Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem (MVT) states that for a function f that is continuous on a closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) where the derivative f'(c) equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This theorem helps in understanding the behavior of functions and is crucial for determining if a function meets its conditions.

Continuity Continuity of a function at a point means that the function's value approaches the same number from both sides of that point. For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the entire closed interval [a, b]. In this context, checking continuity involves ensuring that the function does not have any breaks, jumps, or points of discontinuity within the interval.