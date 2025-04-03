Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the nested functions within y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Sine Function The derivative of the sine function is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of sin(u) with respect to u is cos(u). When differentiating y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)), this rule is applied to find the derivative of the sine component, which is part of the composite function. Recommended video: 03:53 03:53 Derivatives of Sine & Cosine