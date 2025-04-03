Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
7:16 minutes
Problem 3.6.54
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))
1
First, identify the function y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)). We need to find dy/dt, which involves differentiating y with respect to t.
Notice that y is a composite function. It involves the sine function, a square root, and another square root inside. We will use the chain rule to differentiate it.
Start by differentiating the outer function: y = 4 sin(u), where u = √(1 + √t). The derivative of sin(u) with respect to u is cos(u). Therefore, dy/du = 4 cos(u).
Next, differentiate u = √(1 + √t) with respect to t. This requires using the chain rule again. Let v = 1 + √t, so u = √v. The derivative of √v with respect to v is 1/(2√v).
Finally, differentiate v = 1 + √t with respect to t. The derivative of √t with respect to t is 1/(2√t). Combine all these derivatives using the chain rule to find dy/dt.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the nested functions within y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)).
Derivative of Sine Function
The derivative of the sine function is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of sin(u) with respect to u is cos(u). When differentiating y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)), this rule is applied to find the derivative of the sine component, which is part of the composite function.
Derivative of Square Root Function
Understanding how to differentiate square root functions is essential here. The derivative of √u with respect to u is 1/(2√u). This rule is applied twice in the problem: first to differentiate √t and then to differentiate √(1 + √t), which are nested within the sine function.
