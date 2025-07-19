Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of expressions like 1 - x². By substituting x with a trigonometric function (e.g., x = sin(θ) or x = cos(θ)), the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form, allowing for easier evaluation. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integral of a Polynomial The integral of a polynomial function involves finding the antiderivative of the polynomial expression. For example, the integral of x³ is (1/4)x⁴ + C, where C is the constant of integration. Understanding how to integrate polynomials is essential for solving integrals that include polynomial terms, such as x³ in the given problem. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials