4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
2:29 minutes
Problem 4.4.105c
Textbook Question
105. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (c) Acceleration equal to zero?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find when the acceleration is zero, we need to understand that acceleration is the second derivative of the position function s=f(t) with respect to time t.
First, identify the velocity function v(t) by taking the first derivative of the position function s=f(t). The velocity is zero at the peaks and troughs of the position graph.
Next, find the acceleration function a(t) by taking the derivative of the velocity function v(t). This is the second derivative of the position function.
The acceleration is zero when the second derivative of the position function is zero. This typically occurs at inflection points of the position graph, where the concavity changes.
Examine the graph to identify the points where the concavity changes. These are the points where the acceleration is zero. Look for points where the curve changes from concave up to concave down or vice versa.
