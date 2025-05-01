- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Introduction to Limits: Videos & Practice Problems
During a physics experiment, a ball is dropped from rest at a height of above the ground. The figure shows the plot of distance fallen versus time for the ball as it descends due to Earth's gravity. Estimate the slopes of the secant lines , , and . Approximately how fast was the ball moving when it reached the ground? Round your answers to one decimal place.
For the function , calculate the average rate of change over the intervals for , , , , and . Round your answers to three decimal places. What is the plausible rate of change of at ?
For the function , where , calculate the average rate of change over the intervals for , , , , and . Round your answers to three decimal places. What is the plausible rate of change of with respect to at ?
A car travels along a highway and its distance after hours is shown. Estimate the car's instantaneous velocity at .
The volume of water, , in a tank is recorded over hours. Using the graph, estimate the maximum water depletion rate.
Consider a function that is not defined at but is defined everywhere else. Can we determine the existence of the limit of as ? Justify your answer.
Determine the validity of the following statement based on the given graph of .
does not exist.
Determine the validity of the following statement based on the given graph of .
does not exist.
Determine the validity of the following statement based on the given graph of .
does not exist.
Determine the validity of the following statement based on the given graph of .
exists at every point in .
Consider the inequalities for values close to zero, excluding . Based on the Sandwich Theorem, what can be concluded about ?
Given the inequalities for near , except . Using the Sandwich Theorem, what can be concluded about ?
Consider the function . Find the value of by using any graphing calculator tools to closely examine the -values as .
Calculate the slope of the curve at the specified point , and find the equation of the tangent line at .
,
For a function where for in and , and for and , identify the points where is known. What are the limits at these points?
Determine the validity of the following statement.
If for all and if , it can be inferred that .
Consider a continuous function defined for all in the interval . Is it possible to determine the existence of ? Explain.
A student is studying a function for which . Is it possible to determine the value of based on this information alone? What can be concluded about ?