Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test: Videos & Practice Problems
The First Derivative Test Practice Problems
39 problems
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph of and its first derivative are shown. Describe the relationship between the two graphs.
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Let . Which of the following statements is true about the local extreme values of ?
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following cubic function, how many local extreme values (local minima or maxima) does have?
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider this function: . Describe the intervals on which is increasing and decreasing, and identify its local extreme value.
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider this function: . Describe the open intervals on which is increasing and decreasing, and identify its local extreme values.
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the function in the domain . Determine its local extreme value(s) for this domain and state where they occur.