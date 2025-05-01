- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method Practice Problems
Let be the region bounded by the curve in the first quadrant. Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by , , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the line using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the line using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the line using the shell method.
Let be the region in the first quadrant bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the line using the shell method.
Let a region be bounded by the curves , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when this region is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region in the first quadrant bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the line using the shell method.
Suppose is defined on , with being continuous. If is an even function, which of the following is the value of ?
Let be the region bounded by the right half of the circle and the -axis. Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Consider the region bounded by and the -axis on . Find the volume of the solid formed when this region is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by the right half of the circle and the -axis. Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the -axis using the disk method.
A torus is generated by revolving a circle of radius centered at about the -axis. Write an integral that represents the volume of the torus using the shell method.
Let the region bounded by and the -axis on the interval be revolved about the -axis. What is the volume of the resulting solid?
A torus is generated by revolving a circle of radius centered at about the -axis. Write an integral that represents the volume of the torus using the washer method.
A cone has a base radius of and a height of . Find its lateral surface area (excluding the base) using the surface area integral.
Suppose is a differentiable function on with continuous first derivatives. Can the arc length ever be negative?
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by , , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by , , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by and in the first quadrant. Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by , , , and . Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the -axis.