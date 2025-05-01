- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method Practice Problems
A right circular cone has a base radius of and a height of . Use the shell method to compute its volume.
True or false? When revolving a region bounded by , and in the first quadrant about the -axis, to use the disk/washer method the functions must be expressed as in terms of .
Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving the region bounded by and the -axis on the interval about the -axis.
Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by and the -axis on the interval is revolved about the -axis.
Determine the volume generated by revolving the region bounded by and the -axis on the interval about the line .
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by and the -axis on about the -axis.
A hole of radius units is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a right circular cylinder of radius units and height units. Using the shell method, determine its volume.
Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by , , and the coordinate axes is revolved about the -axis.
Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by and the -axis on is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by and the -axis on the interval . Which is greater: the volume formed when is revolved about the -axis, or the volume formed when is revolved about the -axis?
Let be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curves , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by and . What is the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the -axis?
Let be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the parabola and the coordinate axes. When is revolved about the -axis, what is the volume of the resulting solid using the disk method?
The region in the first quadrant bounded by the parabola and the coordinate axes is revolved about the -axis. What is the volume of the resulting solid using the shell method?
Let be the region bounded by the curves , , and . Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis.
Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by , the -axis , and the vertical lines and is revolved about the -axis.
A cube is inscribed in a right circular cylinder with a base radius of units and a height of units, such that its base sits on the cylinder's base and its top touches the cylinder's side. What is the volume of the cube?
Consider the region bounded by and the -axis on . Find the volume generated when this region is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by the curve and the -axis on the interval . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the line .
Consider a solid with a base defined by the function f(x) = x^2 on the interval [0, 3], and square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis. What is the integral setup to find the volume of this solid?
What is the volume of a single slice of a solid with square cross sections, where the side length of the square is given by f(x) = 3x, and the slice thickness is dx?
If the side length of a square cross section is given by f(x) = 2x + 1, what is the area function a(x)?
Find the volume of a solid with square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis, where the side length of the square is given by f(x) = x + 2 on the interval [1, 4].
A function f(x) = sqrt(x) is revolved around the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 4. What is the integral setup to find the volume of the resulting solid of revolution?
What is the integral setup for the volume of a solid formed by rotating the function f(x) = 2x around the y-axis from y = 0 to y = 4?
For a solid of revolution formed by rotating the function f(x) = x^2 around the x-axis, what is the radius function r(x)?
If f(x) = x^2 is revolved around the y-axis, what is the function in terms of y and the corresponding radius function?
A function f(x) = x^3 is revolved around the y-axis. If the function is defined on the interval [0, 2], what are the bounds of integration for the volume integral?