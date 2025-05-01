- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method Practice Problems
Let be the region bounded by the curves , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis.
Write and simplify, but do not evaluate, an integral with respect to that gives the length of the curve on .
Calculate the arc length of the line on the interval using calculus, and verify with the geometric distance.
Find the arc length of the line on using calculus, and confirm your answer using the distance formula.
What is the surface area to volume (SAV) ratio of a rectangular prism with all sides of length ?
Determine the volume of the solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle and the -axis, and whose cross sections perpendicular to the -axis are equilateral triangles. Use the general slicing method.
Let the base of a solid be the region bounded by and . If cross sections perpendicular to the -axis are squares, what is the volume of the solid? Use the general slicing method.
Can the volume of a right circular cone with height and base radius be found using the disk method? Choose the correct answer.
Suppose is the region bounded by and on , with . If this region is revolved about the vertical line , where , what is the formula for the volume of the solid generated?
Consider the solid whose base is the triangle with vertices at , , and , and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the -axis are semicircles. Find the volume of the solid using the general slicing method.
Calculate the volume of a regular tetrahedron with an edge length of units. Use the general slicing method.
Consider the following piecewise function:
Calculate the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the graph of , the -axis, and the vertical line about the -axis.
A cylindrical hole of radius is drilled along the axis of a solid formed by revolving the parabola about the -axis, for . Using the shell method, find the volume of the resulting solid.
The region under from to is revolved about the -axis. Using a right Riemann sum with equal subintervals, estimate the volume of the solid of revolution.
Let be the region bounded by the curves , , and in the first quadrant. Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by the curves , , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis using the shell method.