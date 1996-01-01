4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for a certain polynomial function having the following zeros if it were to have the least degree and real coefficients. - √5, √5, 4, 5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x4 + 9x3 - 5x2 - 225x - 500
B
x4 + 9x3 + 15x2 - 45x - 100
C
x4 - x3 - 25x2 + 5x + 100
D
x4 - 9x3 + 15x2 + 45x - 100