4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the following description of the graph of a quadratic function, determine the domain and range. The vertex is (-5, -6) and the parabola opens up.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 3]
B
Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -6]
C
Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [3, ∞)
D
Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [-6, ∞)