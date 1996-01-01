4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express this polynomial as a product of its linear and quadratic factors. To do that, first you need to find all zeros of this polynomial.
3x4 + x3 + 4x2 + 2x - 4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(x + 1)(3x - 2)(x - 2)(x + 2)
B
(x + 1)(3x - 2)(x + 2)(x + 2)
C
(x + 1)(3x - 2)(x2 + 2)
D
(x - 1)(3x + 2)(x2 + 2)