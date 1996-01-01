4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given polynomial function, use Descartes' Rule of signs to find the possible rational zeros and actual rational zeros.
f(x) = 2x3 - 4x2 - 1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Possible Rational Zeros: None; Actual Rational Zeros: None
B
Possible Rational Zeros: None; Actual Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 1/2
C
Possible Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 1/2; Actual Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 1/2
D
Possible Rational Zeros: ± 1, ± 1/2; Actual Rational Zeros: None