6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = ex and g(x) = 4ex/2. Apply transformations on the graph of f in constructing the graph of g. Graph the asymptotes and identify their equations. Then, use the graph to determine the domain and range of both functions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
horizontal asymptote: y = 0, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y > 0, range of g: y > 0
B
horizontal asymptote: y = 0, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y < 0, range of g: y < 0
C
horizontal asymptote: y = 1, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y > 0, range of g: y > 0
D
horizontal asymptote: y = 2, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y > 0, range of g: y > 0