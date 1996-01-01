4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the quadratic function f(x) = -2x2 + 16x - 14 and graph it. With the aid of the graph, identify the largest open intervals within its domain at which it is increasing and decreasing. Also, determine its x and y-intercepts, axis of symmetry, vertex, domain, and range.
A
Increasing on (-∞, 4); decreasing on (4, ∞); x-intercepts: (1, 0), (7, 0); y-intercept: (0, -14); axis of symmetry: x = 4; vertex: (4, 18); domain: (-∞, ∞); range: (-∞, 18]
B
Increasing on (-∞, -4); decreasing on (-4, ∞); x-intercepts: (-7, 0), (-1, 0); y-intercept: (0, -14); axis of symmetry: x = -4; vertex: (-4, 18); domain: (-∞, ∞); range: (-∞, 18]
C
Increasing on (-∞, 5); decreasing on (5, ∞); x-intercepts: (2, 0), (8, 0); y-intercept: (0, -32); axis of symmetry: x = 5; vertex: (5, 18); domain: (-∞, ∞); range: (-∞, 18]
D
Increasing on (-∞, -5); decreasing on (-5, ∞); x-intercepts: (-8, 0), (-2, 0); y-intercept: (0, -32); axis of symmetry: x = -5; vertex: (-5, 18); domain: (-∞, ∞); range: (-∞, 18]