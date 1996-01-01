4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given polynomial function, find the zeros and for each zero, state its multiplicity and comment if it crosses the x-axis or touches the x-axis and turns around.
f(x) = - 4(x + 1)(x - 3)3(x - 2)4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = - 1 (Multiplicity: 1) - crosses the x-axis; x = 3 (Multiplicity: 3) - touches the x-axis and turns around; x = 2 (Multiplicity: 4) - touches the x-axis and turns around
B
x = - 1 (Multiplicity: 1) - crosses the x-axis; x = 3 (Multiplicity: 3) - touches the x-axis and turns around; x = 2 (Multiplicity: 4) - crosses the x-axis
C
x = - 1 (Multiplicity: 1) - crosses the x-axis; x = 3 (Multiplicity: 3) - crosses the x-axis; x = 2 (Multiplicity: 4) - touches the x-axis and turns around
D
x = 1 (Multiplicity: 1) - crosses the x-axis; x = - 3 (Multiplicity: 3) - touches the x-axis and turns around; x = - 2 (Multiplicity: 4) - crosses the x-axis