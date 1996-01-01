5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The characteristics of the graph of a rational function f are given below. Find f(x).
x-intercepts: (6, 0) and (8, 0)
One of the vertical asymptotes: x = 5
horizontal asymptote: y = 6
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = [6(x - 6)(x + 8)]/[(x - 5)(x + 3)]
B
f(x) = [6(x - 6)(x - 8)]/[(x - 5)(x + 3)]
C
f(x) = [4(x - 6)(x + 8)]/[(x - 5)(x + 3)]
D
f(x) = [6(x - 6)(x - 8)]/[(x + 5)(x + 3)]