4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given statement is true or not. If it is false, then write the reason.
There are four sign variations in the function ƒ(x) = 4x5 - 7x4 + 8x3 + 5x - 6.
Identify whether the given statement is true or not. If it is false, then write the reason.
There are four sign variations in the function ƒ(x) = 4x5 - 7x4 + 8x3 + 5x - 6.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False, there are 3 sign variations.