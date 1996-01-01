4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the given statement is true or not. If it is false, then write the reason.
A polynomial function of degree 4 and having real coefficients may have no real zeros.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False