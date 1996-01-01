9. Conic Sections
The Ellipse
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
By completing the square on x and y, write the standard form and graph the ellipse. Also, identify the foci.
49x² + 16y² – 392x + 64y +64 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ellipse: (x +4)2/49 + (y -2)2/16 = 1; Foci: (-4 -√33, 2) and (-4 +√33, 2)
B
Ellipse: (x +4)2/16 + (y -2)2/49 = 1; Foci: (-4, 2 -√33) and (-4, 2 +√33)
C
Ellipse: (x -4)2/16 + (y +2)2/49 = 1; Foci: (4, -2 -√33) and (4, -2 +√33)
D
Ellipse: (x +4)2/49 + (y -2)2/16 = 1; Foci: (4 -√33, -2) and (4 +√33, -2)