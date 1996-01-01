9. Conic Sections
The Ellipse
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The blue ellipse shown in the figure is defined by x2/36 + y2/81 = 1. Determine the equation of the two circles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
smaller circle: x2 + y2 = 36, larger circle: x2 + y2 = 81
B
smaller circle: x2 + y2 = 6, larger circle: x2 + y2 = 9
C
smaller circle: x2 + y2 = 3, larger circle: x2 + y2 = 4.5
D
smaller circle: x2 + y2 = 72, larger circle: x2 + y2 = 181