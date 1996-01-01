4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the given function: f(x) = x3 + 2x2 - 3x - 4
(i) Determine the graph's end behavior using the Leading Coefficient Test
(ii) Determine if it has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither
(iii) Graph
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) End Behavior: f(x) → - ∞ as x → - ∞, and f(x) → ∞ as x → ∞; (ii) no symmetry; (iii) Graph:
B
(i) End Behavior: f(x) → - ∞ as x → + ∞, and f(x) → ∞ as x → ∞; (ii) no symmetry; (iii) Graph:
C
(i) End Behavior: f(x) → - ∞ as x → + ∞, and f(x) → - ∞ as x → + ∞; (ii) no symmetry; (iii) Graph:
D
(i) End Behavior: f(x) → + ∞ as x → - ∞, and f(x) → - ∞ as x → + ∞; (ii) no symmetry; (iii) Graph: