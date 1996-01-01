A cardboard has a dimension of 100 cm by 70 cm. This will be turned into a storage box by cutting squares from each of its corners and folding up its sides. The squares will be of the same dimensions. Let x be the length, in centimeters, of the side of each square to be cut. Determine the value of x that will maximize the volume of the storage box by using the table feature of a graphing utility. Express your answer in two decimal places.