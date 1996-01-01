4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
One leg of a right-angle triangle is 7 units lesser than the hypotenuse. If the area of the triangle is 30 square units and we consider the length of the hypotenuse as x, provide the length of the leg in terms of x and also find the domain.
One leg of a right-angle triangle is 7 units lesser than the hypotenuse. If the area of the triangle is 30 square units and we consider the length of the hypotenuse as x, provide the length of the leg in terms of x and also find the domain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(x +7); Domain: [-7, ∞)
B
(x +7); Domain: (-7, ∞)
C
(x -7); Domain: [7, ∞)
D
(x -7); Domain: (7, ∞)