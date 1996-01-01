4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the graph of the given quadratic equation using vertex and intercepts. Also, find the domain and range using a graph and find the equation of the axis of symmetry. f(x) = 13 -(3x -6)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range (-∞, 13]; Axis of symmetry x = 2
B
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range (-∞, 13]; Axis of symmetry x = -2
C
Domain [13, +∞); Range (-∞, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = 2
D
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range [13, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = 2