4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Factor the following function to express it as a product of its linear factors if - 3 (multiplicity 2) is a zero. f(x) = x4 + 5x3 - 17x2 - 129x - 180
Factor the following function to express it as a product of its linear factors if - 3 (multiplicity 2) is a zero. f(x) = x4 + 5x3 - 17x2 - 129x - 180
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(x + 3)2(x - 4)(x + 5)
B
(x + 3)2(x + 4)(x - 5)
C
2x(x + 3)(x - 4)(x + 5)
D
2x(x + 3)(x + 4)(x - 5)