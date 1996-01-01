4. Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express that the given function has a real zero between the x-values 1 and 3 using the intermediate value theorem.
ƒ(x)= 9x4 -3x2 +3x -10
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ƒ(1) = -1 < 0; ƒ(3) = 701 > 0
B
ƒ(1) = -1 < 0; ƒ(3) = -701 < 0
C
ƒ(1) = 1 > 0; ƒ(3) = 701 > 0
D
ƒ(1) = 1 > 0; ƒ(3) = -701 < 0