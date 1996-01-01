4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the quadratic function and find out the vertex, axis, domain, and range of the quadratic function.
h(x) = -9x2 + 54x -76
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 5]; Vertex: (-3, 5); Axis: x = -3
B
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 5]; Vertex: (3, 5); Axis: x = 3
C
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [5, ∞); Vertex: (3, 5); Axis: x = 3
D
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [5, ∞); Vertex: (-3, 5); Axis: x = -3