4. Polynomial Functions Quadratic Functions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 8x2
(b) vertex of the parabola (4, -7)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = 8(x -4)2 +7
B
y = 8(x +4)2 -7
C
y = 8(x -4)2 -7
D
y = 8(x +4)2 +7