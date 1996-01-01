9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the hyperbola defined by y2 - 9x2 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Foci: (-10/3, 0) and (10/3, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (1/18)x
B
Foci: (0, -10/3) and (0, 10/3); Asymptotes: y = ± 18x
C
Foci: (-(√10)/3, 0) and ((√10)/3, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (1/3)x
D
Foci: (0, -(√10)/3) and (0, (√10)/3); Asymptotes: y = ± 3x