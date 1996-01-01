4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain polynomial function has the following leading term: 20x9
Based on this leading term, infer the following features of its graph:
(1) domain (2) range (3) end behavior (4) no. of zeros (5) no. of turning points
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1) (- ∞, ∞), (2) (- ∞, ∞), (3) f(x) → - ∞ as x → - ∞ and f(x) → ∞ as x → ∞, (4) up to 9, (5) up to 8
B
(1) (- ∞, ∞), (2) (- ∞, ∞), (3) f(x) → ∞ as x → - ∞ and f(x) → - ∞ as x → ∞, (4) up to 9, (5) up to 8
C
(1) (- ∞, 0), (2) (0, ∞), (3) f(x) → - ∞ as x → - ∞ and f(x) → ∞ as x → ∞, (4) up to 9, (5) up to 9
D
(1) (- ∞, 0), (2) (0, ∞), (3) f(x) → - ∞ as x → - ∞ and f(x) → ∞ as x → ∞, (4) up to 9, (5) up to 20