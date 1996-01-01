4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function with a specified domain, determine the coordinates of the turning point with the help of a graphing utility. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
f(x) = x4 - 11x3 + 19x2 + 21x - 19; [-0.8, 0.1]
For the following polynomial function with a specified domain, determine the coordinates of the turning point with the help of a graphing utility. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
f(x) = x4 - 11x3 + 19x2 + 21x - 19; [-0.8, 0.1]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(-0.40, -23.63)
B
(0.40, 23.61)
C
(0.40, -23.63)
D
(-0.40, 23.63)