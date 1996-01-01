4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the equation for parabola f(x) = -3x2 + 12x - 56, determine its minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Identify also its domain and range. Refer to the equation only and not from its graph.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
minimum of 44 at (-2,44), domain: set of all real numbers, range: [44,+∞)
B
minimum of -44 at (2,-44), domain: set of all real numbers, range: [-44,+∞)
C
maximum of -44 at (2,-44), domain: set of all real numbers, range: (-∞,-44]
D
maximum of 44 at (2,44), domain: set of all real numbers, range: (-∞,44]