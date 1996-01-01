10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Geometric Sequences and Series
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Geometric Sequences and Series
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the equation of the nth term of the sequence, evaluate a2/a1, a3/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4: an = 5(7)n.
What do you notice?
Using the equation of the nth term of the sequence, evaluate a2/a1, a3/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4: an = 5(7)n.
What do you notice?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a2/a1 = a3/a2 = a4/a3 = a5/a4 = 7; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is always 7.
B
a2/a1 = 7; a3/a2 = -7; a4/a3 = 7; a5/a4 = -7; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is 7, with alternating signs.
C
a2/a1 = a3/a2 = a4/a3 = a5/a4 = 5; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is always 5.
D
a2/a1 = 5; a3/a2 = -5; a4/a3 = 5; a5/a4 = -5; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is 5, with alternating signs.