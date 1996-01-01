4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
List the possible rational zeros of the following function using the Rational Zero Theorem:
f(x) = 6x4 - 3x3 + 8x2 - 5x - 9
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
± 1, ± 2, ± 4, ± 1/2, ± 2/3, ± 5/6, ± 1/6
B
± 1, ± 2, ± 6, ± 1/2, ± 3/4, ± 2/3, ± 5/6
C
± 1, ± 3, ± 9, ± 1/2, ± 3/2, ± 9/2, ± 2/3, ± 5/6
D
± 1, ± 3, ± 9, ± 1/2, ± 3/2, ± 9/2, ± 1/3, ± 1/6