4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the following equations on one Cartesian coordinate plane and describe the effect of the coefficient of x² on the graph's appearance:
y = x2, y = 5x2, y = 1/5x2
A
The larger the coefficient of x2 is, the narrower the parabola will be.
The larger the coefficient of x2 is, the wider the parabola will be.
