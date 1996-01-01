4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the zeros and their multiplicities for the following function. f(x) = 7x3(x2 - 36)(x + 4)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 6, - 4, 0, 6 (all of multiplicity 1)
B
- 6, 0, 4, 6 (all of multiplicity 1)
C
0 (multiplicity 3); - 6, - 4, 6 (all of multiplicity 1)
D
0 (multiplicity 7); - 6, 4, 6 (all of multiplicity 1)