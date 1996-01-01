Complex Numbers Practice Problems
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (i126 - i122)/i63
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (i105 - i103)/i85
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: 7/(1 + 3/i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (3 + i)/(3 + 5i) + (3 - i)/(3 - 5i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: 5/(3 + i)(1 - i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: 3√-25 + 7√-64
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (5 - i)2 - (2 + 3i)2
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (4 + i)2 - (1 - i)2
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (6 + 5i)(3 - i) - (3 - i)(3 + i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (3 - i)(2 - 4i) - (2 - i)(2 + i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form. (2√-7)(- 5√-18)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: √-12(√-5 - √7)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (-8 - √-32)/24
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (-10 + √-50)/5
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (-2 - √-11)2
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (-5 + √-25)2
Find the sum of the two numbers and express the answer in standard form: 7√-25 + 2√-64
Find the difference of the two numbers and express the answer in standard form: √-81 - √-16
Divide these complex numbers and write the answer in standard form.
(4 + 11i)/(4 - i)
State the results in standard form after executing indicated operations. (7i +14) -5
State the results in standard form after executing indicated operations. (-5i -4) +(3 -8i) +5
State the results in standard form after executing indicated operations. (i+1) -(i -1)
State the results in standard form after executing the indicated operations. (5 +i) + (3i -1)
Execute the shown operation and provide the answers in their standard form: √ (-48) - √ (-27)
Execute the shown operation and provide the answers in their standard form: 5/(4+i)