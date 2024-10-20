Rationalize the denominator.
0. Review of Algebra
Rationalize Denominator
- Multiple Choice255views
- Multiple Choice
Rationalize the denominator.
269views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
359views1comments
- Multiple Choice
Rationalize the denominator and simplify the radical expression.
221views3rank
- Textbook Question
Rationalize the denominator.
94views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize the denominator.
78views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize the denominator.
70views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize the denominator.
72views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize the denominator.
74views
- Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression or indicate that the root is not a real number.
51views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. a / (√a + b) - 185views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 5√x / (2√x + √y)87views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. (9 - r) / (3 - √r)77views
- Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. (1 + √3) / (3√5 + 2√3)57views