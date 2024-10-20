Which of the following reversible reactions can be pushed towards the products' side by reducing pressure?

PCl 3(g) + Cl 2(g) ⇌ PCl 5(g) CaCO 3(s) ⇌ CaO (s) + CO 2(g) N 2(g) + 3 H 2(g) ⇌ 2 NH 3(g) CH 4(g) + H 2 O (g) ⇌ CO (g) + 3 H 2(g) 2 SO 2(g) + O 2(g) ⇌ 2 SO 3(g)