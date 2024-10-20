Lactic acid partially dissociates according to this following equation: CH 3 CH(OH)COOH(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + CH 3 CH(OH)COO–(aq). A solution is formed by dissolving 1.50 mol of lactic acid in 1.00 kg water, where 1.00% of lactic acid dissociates to ions. Calculate the freezing point of the solution, given that K f for water is 1.86 ºC/m.